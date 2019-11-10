|
|
ABBOTT, Norma J. Of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away November 6, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred and Lucille Thompson Goffe. She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Donald E. Abbott and two sisters, Bea Rench and Jeanene Woods. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Abbott of Lexington, Kentucky, a niece and several nephews. Private inurnment will be in Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapmna.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019