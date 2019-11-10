Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma ABBOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma ABBOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma ABBOTT Obituary
ABBOTT, Norma J. Of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away November 6, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred and Lucille Thompson Goffe. She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Donald E. Abbott and two sisters, Bea Rench and Jeanene Woods. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Abbott of Lexington, Kentucky, a niece and several nephews. Private inurnment will be in Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapmna.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -