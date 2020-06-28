Norma BAKER

BAKER, Norma Jean Norma Jean Baker, 71, of Moraine, passed away June 12th, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald Eugene Baker and two daughters, Nicole Sivils (Ricky) and Michelle Baker. Norma is also survived by sisters, Nancy Alexander (Darrell), Judy Serrer (Alan Starnes), Carol Whitlock, Sandy Napier (Larry); her brother, James Serrer; loving-in-laws, Danny and Jane Baker, Steve and Carol Mintz, and Ginny Baker, nieces and nephews, and a host of longtime friends. Norma was a strong woman with a big heart who found happiness in faith, music, movies and her family life as a devoted wife and a good mother. A memorial of her life will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 1:00 pm, until time of memorial service at 1:45 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton or to the Parkinson's foundation. Goodbye Norma Jean, always remembered never forgotten. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton to leave a special message for her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.