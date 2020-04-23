Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
3:30 PM
More Obituaries for Norma BLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma BLACK

Norma BLACK Obituary
BLACK, Norma J. Age 77, of Dayton, passed away after a lengthy illness Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph, Sr. and Ella Jordan, her brothers, Louis C. Smith, James E. Smith and Joseph Jordan, Jr. Her sister Gloria J. Mockabee and her husband Wilbur Mockabee, son Paul J. Black, Sr and son-in-law Carl Shackleford. She is survived by three sons, Larry J. Jordan (Mary), Bruce Black and Norman J. Black of Atlanta, GA, and seven daughters, Deboraha' Hicks (Louis), Willie Ann Black, Robin Tate, Dorothy Black of Indianapolis, IN, Wanda Shackleford, Virginia Bucey and Charmaine Bucey all of Dayton, OH. 27 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren, sisters, Betty J. Pannell and Dorothy J. Bernard. Devoted nieces, Lois V. Mockabee of Accokeek, MD and Michele Y. Mockabee of Dayton, OH. Funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m., SATURDAY, April 25, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue. Family will receive friends from 2:30 until the time of service. Final dispositiona; Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020
