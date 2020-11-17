1/
Norma BLACKBURN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKBURN, Norma L.

Norma L. Blackburn, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020, at her home. She was born June 30, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio. She was a lifelong resident of West Carrollton and a graduate of the Class of 1954. She retired in 1999 after 31 years of service as the Principals Secretary at West Carrollton High School. She was inducted into the West Carrollton Education Foundation Distinguished Service Hall of Fame in 2006 as a graduate/former employee and again in 2016 as a community member for her service to West Carrollton Schools. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 12 years and Is a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, West Carrollton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Hazel Pope, her brother, James C. Benge and her Loving husband of 45 years, Jerry Blackburn. She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Sam) Horner and Caren (Greg Chessman) Blackburn and her son Greg (Rhonda) Blackburn with whom she resided. Her grandchildren, Ryan Blackburn, Amie (David) Minniear, Dustin (Crystal) Horner, Christopher Blackburn, Heather Lilly, Cindi (Myles) Musgraves, Sara and Megan

Massey. Her great-grandchildren, Mike, Matt and Jerry

Blackburn, A.J., Landon and Greg Lilly, Abby and Emelia Minniear, Hannah Horner, Presten Pierson, Kaay Kaay and Myles Massey, step-grandson Graham Gamble, sister-in-law Naomi Blackburn as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many special friends, Funeral services will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 North Locust St., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Barbara Wiechel officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services 12 noon-1 p.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Memorial United Methodist Church, Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanner Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved