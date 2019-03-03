|
|
BOBO, Norma L. 93, formerly of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born October 24, 1925 in Springfield the daughter of the late Elwood & Lucille (Startzman) Steiner. She was a retired Registered Nurse. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Bobo; son, Michael Bobo (Kathy); grandchildren, Christopher Bobo (Jenn); 3 Step Grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter; Sister-in-Law, Sandra Hines: 4 nephews, 3 nieces. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Brother, Jack Steiner. Visitation will be 11-12 noon Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with funeral services at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle, Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019