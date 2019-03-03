Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma BOBO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma BOBO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma BOBO Obituary
BOBO, Norma L. 93, formerly of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born October 24, 1925 in Springfield the daughter of the late Elwood & Lucille (Startzman) Steiner. She was a retired Registered Nurse. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Bobo; son, Michael Bobo (Kathy); grandchildren, Christopher Bobo (Jenn); 3 Step Grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter; Sister-in-Law, Sandra Hines: 4 nephews, 3 nieces. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Brother, Jack Steiner. Visitation will be 11-12 noon Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with funeral services at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle, Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now