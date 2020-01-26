|
|
BORGERT (Gardner), Norma Jean Passed away peacefully on 12/2/2019. She was born in Celina, Oh. on 10/5/1927 to Albert and Elfrieda (Friemering) Gardner. She was married to Luke M. Borgert on 9/30/1950 until his death, 2/24/2008. She is survived by daughters Karen (Skip Hickman), Julie Borgert, Mollie Borgert, sons Jim (Linda) Borgert and Brian Borgert, grandchildren Kyle (Lynnsay) Hickman, Adam (Andrea) Hickman, Zach (Lisa) Hickman, Kasi Hickman and Caitlyn Borgert, and 7 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Brunswick, and sister-in-law Norma Gardner. She is preceded in death by sons Kim (2010) and Brad (2016) Borgert, brothers Cletus, Tom and Bob Gardner, sister-in-law Joan Gardner and brother-in-law Paul Brunswick. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic church and attended daily mass for many years. She lived her faith with unconditional love, kindness and service to others. She was an avid vegetable gardener, and the fruits of her labor were shared with many. She donated her body to the Wright State University Anatomical Gift program. A Memorial Mass in her honor will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 820 Bowen St. Dayton, Oh 45410 on Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:00am. Family will greet friends and relatives 30 minutes before Mass, at the church. Donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Norma's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020