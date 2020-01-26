Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma BORGERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma BORGERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma BORGERT Obituary
BORGERT (Gardner), Norma Jean Passed away peacefully on 12/2/2019. She was born in Celina, Oh. on 10/5/1927 to Albert and Elfrieda (Friemering) Gardner. She was married to Luke M. Borgert on 9/30/1950 until his death, 2/24/2008. She is survived by daughters Karen (Skip Hickman), Julie Borgert, Mollie Borgert, sons Jim (Linda) Borgert and Brian Borgert, grandchildren Kyle (Lynnsay) Hickman, Adam (Andrea) Hickman, Zach (Lisa) Hickman, Kasi Hickman and Caitlyn Borgert, and 7 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Brunswick, and sister-in-law Norma Gardner. She is preceded in death by sons Kim (2010) and Brad (2016) Borgert, brothers Cletus, Tom and Bob Gardner, sister-in-law Joan Gardner and brother-in-law Paul Brunswick. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic church and attended daily mass for many years. She lived her faith with unconditional love, kindness and service to others. She was an avid vegetable gardener, and the fruits of her labor were shared with many. She donated her body to the Wright State University Anatomical Gift program. A Memorial Mass in her honor will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 820 Bowen St. Dayton, Oh 45410 on Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:00am. Family will greet friends and relatives 30 minutes before Mass, at the church. Donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Norma's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -