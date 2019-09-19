|
BROTHERS, Norma E. Passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 12, 1930 and Preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Elizabeth (Downs) Edmondson, husband Fred Brothers and great grandson Jackson Frank. She is survived by her brother Gene (Janet) Edmondson and her 3 children, Daughter Sharon (Jim) Clanin, son Doug (Tricia) Saunders, son Scott (Judi) Saunders, step daughter Missi (Chris) Rion and grandchildren Heathre, Mindy, Tara, Brooke, Casey and great grandchildren Alex, Aedan, Alec, Isla, Camden, Cruz, Hayden. Friends and family may visit from 1-3pm on Sunday, September 22nd at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering followed by the funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm. Norma will be laid to rest on Monday in Willow View Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019