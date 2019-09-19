Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma BROTHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma BROTHERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma BROTHERS Obituary
BROTHERS, Norma E. Passed away Sunday September 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 12, 1930 and Preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Elizabeth (Downs) Edmondson, husband Fred Brothers and great grandson Jackson Frank. She is survived by her brother Gene (Janet) Edmondson and her 3 children, Daughter Sharon (Jim) Clanin, son Doug (Tricia) Saunders, son Scott (Judi) Saunders, step daughter Missi (Chris) Rion and grandchildren Heathre, Mindy, Tara, Brooke, Casey and great grandchildren Alex, Aedan, Alec, Isla, Camden, Cruz, Hayden. Friends and family may visit from 1-3pm on Sunday, September 22nd at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering followed by the funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm. Norma will be laid to rest on Monday in Willow View Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now