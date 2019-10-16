|
|
BURKETT, Norma Jean Age 93, passed away in Dayton, OH on October 14, 2019. Norma was born February 5, 1926 to Oscar and Marie (Daughtery) Davis in Chillicothe, OH. She attended Chillicothe High School, and took a position at NCR. Norma loved tending her garden and mowing the yard at the farm, insisting on tending to the yard herself until about a year ago. She had a strong work ethic, putting others to work. Norma was devoted to her family, being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She was also extremely thrifty, possessing the ability to make things last a long time, and constantly telling people to turn out the lights. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Nancy Boude, and sister Martha Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Mike Burkett; children Mike (Becky) Boude, Judy (Rick) Jobst; grandchildren Michele Boude, Brian Boude, Sarah (Kenny) Clayton, Matthew Jobst; great grandchildren Jessie Boude, Bailey Boude, Kennedi Boude, Addison Boude, Emily Clayton, and Tripp Clayton, and great great grandchild Jesse Michael Boude. A visitation will be held from 11:00am-12:00pm on Friday, October 18 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45429, with a service to follow. Please remember to turn out the lights. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019