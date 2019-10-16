Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma BURKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma BURKETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma BURKETT Obituary
BURKETT, Norma Jean Age 93, passed away in Dayton, OH on October 14, 2019. Norma was born February 5, 1926 to Oscar and Marie (Daughtery) Davis in Chillicothe, OH. She attended Chillicothe High School, and took a position at NCR. Norma loved tending her garden and mowing the yard at the farm, insisting on tending to the yard herself until about a year ago. She had a strong work ethic, putting others to work. Norma was devoted to her family, being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She was also extremely thrifty, possessing the ability to make things last a long time, and constantly telling people to turn out the lights. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Nancy Boude, and sister Martha Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Mike Burkett; children Mike (Becky) Boude, Judy (Rick) Jobst; grandchildren Michele Boude, Brian Boude, Sarah (Kenny) Clayton, Matthew Jobst; great grandchildren Jessie Boude, Bailey Boude, Kennedi Boude, Addison Boude, Emily Clayton, and Tripp Clayton, and great great grandchild Jesse Michael Boude. A visitation will be held from 11:00am-12:00pm on Friday, October 18 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45429, with a service to follow. Please remember to turn out the lights. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now