|
|
COLEMAN, Norma J. Age 84, of Vandalia, OH went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 20 from Grandview Hospital surrounded by family. She was born February 27, 1935 on Haiti Rd. in Berea, KY, daughter of the late William and Jessie (Short) McGuire. After her family moved to Dayton, OH she attended Longfellow School for grades 2-8 and graduated Roosevelt H.S. in 1953. Her favorite memories of that time were lots of music and singing at family get-togethers. In June of 1951 she joined the Apostolic church when she was baptized in Jesus' name and received the baptism of the Holy Spirit. Norma is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers-in-law Rodger Coleman, Jim Snavely, and Winn Hamrick; sister Ethel passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of over 66 years, Rev. Ronald Coleman; children Rhonda (David) Moses, Jeni (Jesse) Waites, Bill Coleman, Missy (John) Waites, John (Alana) Coleman; 17 grandchildren; 15, soon-to-be 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Patterson, and Barbara Snavely; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Coleman, and Mikki Greenwood; numerous nieces and nephews; and pets Chayse and Lincoln. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at The New Life Worship Center, 3350 Benchwood Rd., Dayton, OH 45414 on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5-7 pm. There will be a Celebration of her life at church, Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am, with Pastor Tom Friend presiding. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funeral & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. Contributions in memory of Norma may be made to: New Life Worship Center, where Norma served faithfully for decades. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be left at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 25, 2019