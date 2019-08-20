Home

Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
COOPER (nee Kenworthy), Norma Ruth Born April 25, 1925. Beloved wife of the late Adrian Cooper. Devoted mother of Ted (Terrie Hicks) Cooper, Vicki (Bob) Dow, and Robin (Richard) Kerth. Loving sister of Marcella Grewe. Dear mother- in-law of Colleen & Judy Cooper. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by sons, Steve & Von Cooper, and by sisters Helen Hufford & Dorothy Dillon. Norma passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Member of the L.O.S.N.A. (Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America), the Mt. Healthy Chapter No. 365 Order of Eastern Star, and St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 5 PM until time of the Order of Eastern Star Service at 7 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 10 AM at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 4601 Fairfield Ave. Fairfield, OH 45014. Interment to follow at Somerville Cemetery (Somerville, OH). Memorial donations can be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Southwest Ohio. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 20, 2019
