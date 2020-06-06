DAVIDSON, Norma J. Age 92, of Franklin, OH, died Sunday, June 1, 2020, at Franklin Ridge Nursing Home. Norma was born in Mt. Carmel, IN, on January 25, 1927, to the late John and Bessie (Green) Gunckel. She was a hard worker with RL Drake Company for over 40 years. She was very active with American Legion Post #149. Norma was a loving mother and grandmother and touched a lot of lives. Norma was preceded in death by her daughters, Nancy Davidson and Sally Knisley; her brother, Henry Gunckel; her sisters, Betty Carr and Janet Tate. She is survived her daughter, Patricia Riddell; her son, Steven Davidson; her grandchildren, Ronald Riddell, Thomas Knisley, Robert Knisley, Christopher Davidson, John Davidson; great grandchildren, Amanda Rosengarten and Joshua Knisley; her great great grandchild, Ruby Rosengarten. Funeral Services are 1pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Celebrant Dan Flory officiating.