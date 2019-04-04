DEAO, Norma Jean 85 of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on March 20, 2019 in Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born January 18, 1934 in London, Ohio. Norma was a 1952 graduate of North Lewisburg High School and a graduate from Cosmetology school. Norma served the catholic church as a catechism teacher, an eucharist minister and spent numerous years with her husband in the Knights of Columbus. In retirement, she was devoted member St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edgefield, South Carolina and served as church secretary. She was an avid painter and she enjoyed, gardening, canning, sewing and crafts. She is survived by her daughters, Annette Deao (Gary Haber) and Susan Deao (Randy Randles); her sons, David (Karen) Deao, John (Shari) Deao and Paul (Darlene) Deao; her grandchildren, Andrew (Nashelle) Keenan, Ryan Knox, Dustin, Ashley, Amy and Rebecca Deao, her great grandchildren, a sister, Barbara Jackson, a cousin, Malinda Wells and a lifelong friend, her dog Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Sylvia (Miller) Stanton, her husband, Sylvester John "Bud" Deao and a granddaughter, Victoria Deao. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-12 noon Saturday, April 6, 2019 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 in Terre Haute Cemetery with Deacon Jeff Hall officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459 Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary