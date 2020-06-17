Norma ELLIS

ELLIS, Norma Jean Age 68, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hillspring Care Center in Springboro, Ohio. Norma was born January 11, 1952 in Harveysburg, Ohio to Paul Andrew and Zelma Mae (nee: Watson) Isaacs. Norma loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church. She attended the First Baptist Church of South Lebanon and Urbancrest Baptist Church of Lebanon. Norma can best be described as someone who loved to laugh and who enjoyed helping others. She liked to visit with her family and friends, and she loved celebrating Christmas. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Ellis; brothers, Richard and David, and sister, Phyllis. She is survived by her daughters, Amy (Tim) West and Brooke (Jessica) Warner; her son, John (Kyle Blust) Warner; sisters, Roberta Wood and Janet Maines; grandchildren, Evan, Jeremy, Nathan and Charlee; step-children and grandchildren from the Ellis Family, as well as many other family members and friends. The family will receive friends and loved ones Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 10:00 am until time of services at 12 noon, all at the First Baptist Church of South Lebanon. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mason, Ohio. Pastor David Frasure and Howard Pauley will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Norma's name to the Kings Local Food Pantry. www.stinefhlebanon.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.