Norma FARRIS

FARRIS, Norma J. Age 88, of Brookville, passed away peacefully at Brookhaven on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Norma retired from Brookville's McMaken/IGA grocery store. She volunteered with Camp Fire Girls & Boys, Heartland Hospice, and Grandview Hospital, and worked for several years for the Brookville KOA campground. She was an active and devoted member of the Daughters of America for over 50 years. During her life she enjoyed traveling, visiting new places, with her family and friends. She also played trumpet with the University of Dayton Senior Band, and was an active member with the First Baptist Church in Brookville. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emit & Margaret Scarberry; husband, Tom Farris; son, Bruce D. McCain; brothers, Steven, Boyd, Ronald & Lawrence, and sisters, Joanne & Ruth. Norma is survived by her daughter, Pamela S. McCain; brother, Lester (Vickie) Scarberry; stepson, Ronald Farris; stepchildren; step-grandchildren; nieces & nephews; special and loving extended family, Howard (Etta) Norton, Rick (Gayle) Henderson; special friends, Betty Cooper & Linda Barnhart, and numerous other relatives and friends. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5pm-7pm, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. A private burial will be held at a later date. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.