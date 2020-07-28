1/
Norma FARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARRIS, Norma J. Age 88, of Brookville, passed away peacefully at Brookhaven on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Norma retired from Brookville's McMaken/IGA grocery store. She volunteered with Camp Fire Girls & Boys, Heartland Hospice, and Grandview Hospital, and worked for several years for the Brookville KOA campground. She was an active and devoted member of the Daughters of America for over 50 years. During her life she enjoyed traveling, visiting new places, with her family and friends. She also played trumpet with the University of Dayton Senior Band, and was an active member with the First Baptist Church in Brookville. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emit & Margaret Scarberry; husband, Tom Farris; son, Bruce D. McCain; brothers, Steven, Boyd, Ronald & Lawrence, and sisters, Joanne & Ruth. Norma is survived by her daughter, Pamela S. McCain; brother, Lester (Vickie) Scarberry; stepson, Ronald Farris; stepchildren; step-grandchildren; nieces & nephews; special and loving extended family, Howard (Etta) Norton, Rick (Gayle) Henderson; special friends, Betty Cooper & Linda Barnhart, and numerous other relatives and friends. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5pm-7pm, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. A private burial will be held at a later date. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved