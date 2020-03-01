|
FISHER, Norma J. Age 86, who resided at Lakewood Apartments passed away do to illness Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Heartland of Beavercreek. She was a former member of the Open Bible Pentecostal Church and a current member of Colorado Avenue Baptist Church. Norma is survived by her son Richard Covington, grandson Richard Lee Covington, granddaughter Stacie Covington, two great-grandchildren Lee and Taylor Covington. Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel with Rev. Robert Wackerman officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020