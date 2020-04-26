|
|
FREEDLINE, Norma Jane Age 88, passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020 at her home in Huber Heights, Ohio. Norma was born on September 21, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and her five sisters, her husband Boyd A. Freedline and her youngest daughter Sharon R. Freedline. Norma is survived by her daughters, Linda (Jim) Stayer, Kathleen Pierce, and Eileen (Bob) Lenherr; grand children Matt (Kristin) Pierce, Heather (Jon) Phillips, Aaron Putt and Sarah Stayer; great-grand children, Eva and Layla Grafton, Claire and Dylann Pierce, and Carter Phillips. She was a loving mother to her daughters and an adoring mom mom to all her grand and great-grand children. She will be greatly missed by all. Norma was a life-long volunteer and active in countless organizations. She never hesitated to raise her hand whenever there was a need. Two organizations especially close to her heart were the Order of Eastern Star in NE Ohio and the Huber Heights Senior Center. Norma was outgoing and gregarious. She never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. She had a voracious sweet tooth and never passed up the opportunity to enjoy a dessert or anything chocolate. A celebration of Norma and her wonderful life will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, and in memory of Norma, you should make a new friend, have a good laugh, and eat some chocolate!
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020