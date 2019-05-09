|
FRESH (Coleman), Norma J. Departed this life at age 81. Born to the late Frazier Coleman Jr. and Martha Smith Coleman in Louisville, KY. Graduate of Ursuline College in Louisville, KY with a teaching degree and retired from the Dayton Public School District. Attended Bethany Church of Christ. Former member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Fresh, Sr and brother Frazier Coleman, III. She leaves behind three children: Kenneth Fresh, Jr, Lauren White (Joseph) and Janet Fresh; brother-in-law Dr. Frederick Fresh (Dr. Edith); sister-in-law Barbara Coleman and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 11AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bethany Church of Christ, 2755 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH, Lead Minister Damon Reid Officiating. Viewing 9AM, Visitation 10AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019