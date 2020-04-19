|
|
GRAY, Norma Jean 100, passed away in Springfield Regional Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born in New Straitsville, Ohio in Perry County to William and Elizabeth Ward. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many who will dearly miss her. Norma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Ann Dever of Sandusky, Ohio; grandchildren, Charles Joseph Dever, William Scott Dever, Sheila Wilson, and Zach Dever; great-grandchildren, C.J. Dever, Lane Dever, Luke Wilson, and Logan Dever. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Gray in 1977, and son, William "Billy" Dever in 2005; sisters, Rita Hinzy, Wilma Newman, Betty Sipe, Peggy Walters; and brothers, Harry Ward, Robert Ward, and William Ward. Norma lived the past four years at Villa Springfield and before that lived at Governor's Manor on East High St. in Springfield, where she enjoyed going out to restaurants every day with her sister, son, or grandchildren for the past 40 years. Her favorite treat was chocolate chip cookies and a can of Coke. A celebration of Norma's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to contribute to Norma's memory, please donate to the Humane Society. Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020