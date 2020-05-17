|
|
GREEN (Morris), Norma Jean Age 88, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13th at 6:42 A.M. Norma was born on September 20th, 1931 along with her identical twin, Joyce (Paugh) in Brighton, OH. She graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1949 and married her sweetheart Paul Green in June of 1950. She was a member of Hillside Ave Church of God since her marriage to her beloved Paul. After high school Norma worked as a teller in a local bank, then, once she had children, she stayed at home to raise them. During her life, Norma was busy in the Women's Fellowship at Hillside Ave. Church of God, working as a volunteer at The Patterning Center helping autistic children, active in the PTA at Reid School, sewing costumes for the Hillside Church of God and where she was also on the Benevolence Committee and Board of Christian Education. She was also the cheery voice you heard answering the phone when you called Paul Green Masonry. One of Norma's special gifts was sending out beautiful handwritten note cards to anyone she knew who was sick, depressed, had a new child or had lost a loved one. She also made sure the birthdays and anniversaries in the family were recognized through cards and gifts. Norma is preceded in death by her parents Walter & Daisey Morris, her brother in law & sister George & Joyce Paugh, her brother in law George Maston and her beloved husband of nearly 69 years, Paul. She will be terribly missed by her children & grandchildren: Philip Green of Springfield, Bruce & Suzanne Green of Dayton (parents of Richard (Tom) Lipscomb, Ashley Lipscomb, and Kiley & Meggie Davidson), and Kim & Ginger Weigel of Columbus. She will also be missed by her sister, Gloria Maston, brother-in law, Bernard Green and sister-in law, Dorothy Green, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Jackson Lytle Life Celebration Center at 2425 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH on Sunday May 17th from 2-4 pm with social distancing guidelines in place. There will be no public service. Special thanks to The Ganzhorn Suites in Columbus, who provided exceptional care to both Paul and then later to Norma over the past two years. They made them part of the Ganzhorn family and treated them always with love and respect, and kept the family connected and involved with their care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Ganzhorn Suites, 10272 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065, Attn: Kelly Lambert. Please put in Memory of Norma Green on the info line.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020