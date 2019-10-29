Home

HARRIS, Norma Jean Born October 6, 1929 in Middletown, Ohio to John Cecil, Sr, and Gladys Phillips. Passed away October 24, 2019 age 90. She leaves to cherish her memory two devoted nieces Cecelia Phillips-Holdbrook (Fredrick) and Jordan Lee Kavanaugh (William) a loving sister Patricia Hill, two sons Todd and Eric Hawkins, two daughters Norma Hawkins and Regina Hawkins-Cook (Samuel), grandmother of 7, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11am until time of service 12p.m. at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Jamey Colts, Sr. Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019
