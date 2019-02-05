Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Norma HOBBS
1935 - 2019
Norma HOBBS Obituary
HOBBS, Norma Jean Age 83 of Middletown, passed away Saturday evening, February 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 26, 1935 in Middletown, the daughter of Tude and Margie (Vice) Barker. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; a brother, David Barker; and her son-in-law, Rafael Aponte. She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Aponte; two grandchildren, Tony (Jessie) Aponte and Tiffany Aponte; two great grandchildren, Elly and Lanie; a sister, Ginny Triplett and brother, Glen (Patty) Barker. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 6:30 pm at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Reverend Eber Flores officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until service time on Wednesday. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 5, 2019
