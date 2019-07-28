|
HORNING, Norma Elaine Age 91 of Kettering passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Oak Creek Terrace. She was preceded in death by her son Steven in 2015. Survivors include her husband Thomas; children, Michael (Josie) Horning, Robert (Diane) Horning, Kathy Pollock (Lee), James Horning; daughter-in-law Robin Horning; brothers, Paul (Jan) Wolf and Thomas (Jean) Wolf and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Dayton Liederkanz-Turner choral group and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday July 31, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:30-7 pm Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. and from 9:30 am until mass time Wednesday at church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vitas Hospice in her memory. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019