KERCHER, Norma June Age 86 of Tipp City, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. She was born in South Bloomingville, Ohio on November 25, 1932 the daughter of William A. & Florence M. (Garrett) Unger. She retired from Dayton Public Schools as a secretary after many years. She is survived by her children Jane (Tom) Evans, Nancy Gilleland, Robert "Bob" Kercher, Mary Susan Brandt and Regina (Jeff) Susong; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brothers Bill Unger, Larry Unger, Dave Unger and Tommy Unger; sisters Peg Gantzer, Jean Burns, Bonnie Yates and Shirley Unger; several nieces and nephews; and her cats. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Kercher and her sister Linda Durst. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm 7:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Pine Grove Cemetery, South Bloomingville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Norma's memory to your local Humane Society. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary