|
|
LAWSON (Parks), Norma Jean Age 88 of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Heartland of Miamisburg. Norma was her family's personal Valentine, born on February 14, 1931 in Wyandotte, Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Lawson, father, Alvie Parks of Wyandotte, OK; parents, Robert and Martha (Johnson) Fitz; brothers, Douglas Parks and Vernon Fitz. Norma is survived by daughter, Pamela Lawson; granddaughter, Tiffany Siebert; two great-grandchildren, Austin Siebert and Haleigh Schoenberg; brother, Gary Fitz; sisters-in-law, Nancy Parks and Marilyn Craft; along with numerous extended family and friends. Private family services at a later date. Visit her guestbook at newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019