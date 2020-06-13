Norma LEWIS

LEWIS, Norma Jean Age 72, of New Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 2 to 4 pm at the Spaulding Road Church of God, 1685 Spaulding Road, Dayton, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 pm, with Rev. Larry Thomas officiating. Graveside service will be held 1 pm Monday, June 15, 2020, at Trissel Cemetery, 651 S. Diamond Mill Road, New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Service in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel - Condolences at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.