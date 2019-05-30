LIVESAY, Norma Carol Age 85, passed away on May 28, 2019 at Bethany Village after a long battle with dementia. She was born on December 25, 1933 to the late Walter and Ina (Hartzell) Rost and grew up in Miamisburg, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, J.D. Livesay; sons Thomas D. Livesay, Daniel B. Livesay, and Edward A. (Alisa) Livesay; and daughter Susan M. (Raymond) Luna; grandchildren, Krista H. Livesay, Chelsea D. Livesay, Jodi M. Livesay, Allen J. Luna, and Bryan R. Luna. She was preceded in death by brothers Don (Ruth) Rost, James (Charlene) Rost, and sister Lois Jane (Phillip) Lawrence. She is also survived by sister-in-law Libby Rost and many nieces and nephews. Norma graduated from the 1951 class of Miamisburg High School and then worked at Frigidaire for a number of years where she performed secretarial work. She then took time to raise her family before later resuming secretarial work with Manpower, where she received several service awards. She was also a member of Living Water Lutheran Church, and she enjoyed many activities including gardening, traveling with her husband, and most of all being with her family and cherished grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. led by Pastor Mark Daniels. Burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the , , or to Bethany Village. Personal condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary