LOWMAN, Norma Age 87, of Middletown, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Astoria Health and Rehab Center. She was born December 1, 1932 in Dayton, OH to Gladys Miller. Norma was a homemaker who loved her dog and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Norman is survived by her children: Michael (Pam) Lowman, Janet Hogan, David (Tammy) Lowman and Emily (Chris) Latham; 5 grandchildren, Paul Hogan, Chris Hogan, Nicole Adams, Brandon Latham, Jessica Lowman; 1 great-granddaughter, Mya Hogan. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Chilton; husband, George Lowman Jr.; daughter, Anita Adams; son, Russell Lowman. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am at Germantown Cemetery. Interment will be at Germantown Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2020