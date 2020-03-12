Home

POWERED BY

Norma LOWMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma LOWMAN Obituary
LOWMAN, Norma Age 87, of Middletown, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Astoria Health and Rehab Center. She was born December 1, 1932 in Dayton, OH to Gladys Miller. Norma was a homemaker who loved her dog and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Norman is survived by her children: Michael (Pam) Lowman, Janet Hogan, David (Tammy) Lowman and Emily (Chris) Latham; 5 grandchildren, Paul Hogan, Chris Hogan, Nicole Adams, Brandon Latham, Jessica Lowman; 1 great-granddaughter, Mya Hogan. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Chilton; husband, George Lowman Jr.; daughter, Anita Adams; son, Russell Lowman. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am at Germantown Cemetery. Interment will be at Germantown Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -