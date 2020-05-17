|
|
McCANN, Norma F. Age 88, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Brighton Gardens of Washington Twp. She was born August 26, 1931 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Waldemar and Frieda Floggie. Norma was a graduate of Norton Nursing College in Louisville, Kentucky. She was a Registered Nurse for many years. Norma began a second career as a Certified Public Accountant, during which she worked at the Air Force Audit Agency. She was an avid Bridge player, achieving the title of Life Master. She received a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Antioch College and her undergraduate degree from Wright State University. Along with her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, George R. McCann, Jr. and brother, Lloyd Floggie. Norma is survived by her loving children, John (Eva) McCann, Julie McCann (Gregory) Beeching, Robert (Louisa) McCann, Sr.; grandchildren, Jessica (Carl Atkinson) McCann, Lindsay (David Hardin) McCann, Rachel (Kurt) Ermer, Andrew (Robyn Jones) Carrington, Sara (Todd) Neff, Melissa (Steve) Roberts, Jack (Mandi) Boyer, Daniel (Chelsea) Boyer, Nicholas (Stephanie) Beeching, David (Eileen Henderson) Beeching, R. Matthew (Brittany) McCann, Jr., Alexandra (Jacob) Starkey, Katy E. McCann and Jacob McCann; 13 great-grandchildren; long-time friends, Judy Trageser and Mary Jones. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020