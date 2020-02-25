|
|
McDONALD, Norma May 91, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 at Eaglewood Village. She was born in Springfield on June 15, 1928, the daughter of the late Oscar and Katherine Cox. Norma was a member of the Westside Christian Community and previously Lagonda United Methodist Church where she ran their nursery and served as a custodian along with her husband, Hubert. She volunteered at Mercy Medical Center for many years. Norma loved her family and enjoyed cooking, baking and shopping. She is survived by daughters, Carol Payton and Brenda McCann of Springfield; son, Mark (Lisa) McDonald of Prescott, Arizona; grandchildren, Angela Beverly, Jess Wheeler, Jason Payton, Christian McDonald, and Ashley Moore; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Billy Cox of Montana; a good friend, Dale Wheeler; her church family; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert McDonald in 1987; son, Stephen McDonald; grandson, Jerry Payton Jr.; and brothers, Carl Cox and Joe Woolslager. Norma's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Westside Christian Community with Pastors Costandy Saba and Joel Zimmerman presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westside Christian Community, 1335 Maiden Lane, Springfield, OH 45504. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 25, 2020