MITSOFF, Norma Lee Aged 89, formerly of Middletown, Ohio, on December 11, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Norma was born on September 14, 1930 to Margaret and Norman Kreitzer in Dayton, Ohio. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Michael Mitsoff, to whom she was thoroughly and selflessly devoted. Norma and Michael lived in Middletown, Ohio for the remainder of their lives together. Norma was a teacher, specializing in working with students with learning disabilities, and throughout her life she was a lover of learning that she inculcated in her children and those around her. An adventuresome soul, she particularly enjoyed music, singing, gardening, and all animals and the natural world. She loved spending every moment with her family and taught us all to question assumptions and conclusions in an effort to benefit society. She is survived by her daughter Marianna Darling (husband Roger), her sons Greg (wife Pam) and Martin (wife Brece Honeycutt), her daughter-in-law Karen Mitsoff, her grandsons Adam (Stephanie) and Benjamin (Krista), her granddaughters Jennifer Dabbelt (Zeno), Lauren Bake (Steve) and Kathleen, great grandson Cash and great granddaughters Charlotte and Annabelle. Her husband of nearly sixty years, Michael Mitsoff, her son Michael T. Mitsoff, and her brother Peter Kreitzer predeceased her. Her faithful canine companion, Doby, which she and husband Mike found on one of their regular morning walks and whom they adopted after assiduously searching for his owner, also predeceased her. There will be no funeral service. At the request of her sons and daughter, memorial contributions may be made in Norma's honor to Hospice of Central Ohio, 1565 Bethel Road, Suite 100, Columbus, Ohio 43220 (www.hospiceofcentralohio.org) or to the PAWS Adoption Center, 6302 Crossings Boulevard, Monroe, Ohio 45050 (www.pawsadoptioncenter.org).
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 15, 2019