|
|
MOORE, Norma Jean Age 83 of Xenia, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Allen and brother Robert Gallo. She is survived by her son Karl Kevin Moore and grandchildren Anthony, Andrew and Alyssa Moore and nephew Stephen Gallo. Norma Jean She was a grade school teacher at St. Francis DeSales and primarily taught second grade. She loved being a gardener and enjoyed her plants. Norma Jean loved sports especially baseball and football, she had been a volleyball and softball coach at St Francis DeSales. She loved being around family and always had a smile so bright she could light up a room. She enjoyed going out and travelling to different places with her husband as well as friends and family, playing board games, and loved cooking and baking. Her three grandchildren were her pride and joy. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2020