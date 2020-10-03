1/1
NORMA NOBLE
1930 - 2020
NOBLE, Norma Norma Noble passed away at the age of 89, on September 28, 2020, at her home in Goose Creek, SC. Norma was born on November 27, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Harlan Miller and Lucille Brown. Norma married Ray Noble on November 9, 1946, in Newport, Kentucky. Norma worked in the Trenton City Schools as a cook at Bloomfield Elementary School many years before her retirement. Norma is survived by her daughter Cindy (Bob) Barrett, brother-in-law Jerry Noble, sister-in-law Carol Miller, grandson Robbie (Ashley Barrett), grand daughters Jeannie Gray and Erin (Dan) Thyen, great-grandchildren Aidan and Connor Barrett, Dylan Gray, Emma, Ava, Luke, and Seth Thyen, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Ray, brother Dewey Miller, son and daughter-in-law Phil and Sharon Noble, and granddaughter Camilla Barrett, and numerous sister and brothers-in-law. A gathering will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home on October 6, 2020. Visitation will take place from 11-12, with service to follow. Interment will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice are requested.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
OCT
6
Service
Rose Hill Funeral Home
