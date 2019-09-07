Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Norma OSBORNE


1928 - 2019
Norma OSBORNE Obituary
OSBORNE, Norma J. 90, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2019 in the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born on September 14, 1928 in Springfield, daughter of the late Jacob Harvey Nawman and Minnie Oplis (Gregory). Norma was a member of the Northside Church of God and previously First Friends Church, where she was strong in her faith. She loved everyone equally and never knew a stranger. Norma was a devoted grandmother and loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence in 2003; son, Steven Osborne in 2010; daughter, Bonnie Milligan in 2015, along with three brothers, Raymond, James and Roger Nawman. Norma is survived by one son, Daniel (Diane) Osborne; sister, Ruby Miller; two brothers, Carl (Bea) Nawman and Richard (Judy) Nawman; six grandchildren, Lori, Brad, Melissa, Justin, Tim and Mike; fourteen great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3-5pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Norma's life will be held on Monday at 10:30am in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in honor of her daughter, Bonnie Milligan. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 7, 2019
