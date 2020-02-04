Home

Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
(937) 837-1272
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Trotwood., OH
Norma PERKINS


1940 - 2020
PERKINS, Norma Gayle Went to meet Jesus on January 28, 2020. She was born to Henry "Poppy" and Grace "Grannie" Connell on October 4, 1940 in Montgomery, Alabama. We are rejoicing today as she has been reunited with her husband Chester, her parents, sisters, many friends, and we can't fail to mention her bestie Wanda. She was a wonderful, kind and understanding Mom, Aunt, Sister and Friend. She had a servant's heart and was a true caretaker for all. She was the best example of what kindness means. We are celebrating that she is now dancing at the feet of Jesus and is with everyone who went before her. She is survived by her son Chester Ray; her brother James; her grandchildren; and nieces & nephews. Normie we love you so much and you will be missed. We thank you for showing all of us, what true kindness really is. A memorial service will begin at 10AM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, Trotwood on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 with Pastor Donnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020
