1/1
Norma Pidcock
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIDCOCK, Norma Louise

85, of Conover, Ohio, passed away November 19, 2020, in

Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born October 31, 1935, in Springfield, the daughter of Daisy Orville and Virgie (McMurty) Yoakum. Mrs. Pidcock loved the Cincinnati Reds. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening, spending time with her loving family and her church. She was a member of The Transformed Life Church and was a graduate of Springfield High School. Survivors

include three children; Jerry Pidcock and loving companion Valan Ridenour, Barbara (Laddie) Biles and Tammy

Vangelinos, four grandchildren; Melissa Lea (Dustin) Harris, Darrell (Heather) Oliver, James Adkins and Amanda Adkins, great-grandchildren; Jayme Jacks and companion Brett Hakes, Ryan Straight, Taylor Oliver, Kaiden Gordon, twins Jake and Dylan Oliver and Kane Oliver, great-great-grandchildren; Harper, Hayzn and Hadyx, siblings; Eddie Yoakum, Sue Helsel and Larry (Angie) Yoakum and many special nieces and

nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Franklin Delano Pidcock on October 26, 2013, sisters; Thelma Tillman, Fannie Drummond and Ethel Sellman, brothers; Carl and Jack Yoakum and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-

ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Hamilton officiating. Masks will be required. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved