Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center
3940 N. Vermilion Street
Danville, IL 61832
(217) 442-2874
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center
3940 N. Vermilion Street
Danville, IL 61832
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center
3940 N. Vermilion Street
Danville, IL 61832
Norma Rayney


1934 - 2019
Norma Rayney Obituary
RAYNEY, Norma S. 85, of Danville, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Pleasant Meadows in Chrisman, IL. She was born on August 11, 1934 the daughter of John and Mary (Goble) Stine. They precede her in death. Also preceding Norma in death include her sister, Joan High; brothers, Arnold Goble and Donald Stine; nieces, Vicki Frazier and Kimberly Washkowiak; and brother in law, Ted Rayney. Norma leaves behind a stepson, Steven (Maggie) Rayney; brother in law, Dale (Sue) Rayney; two sisters in law, Peggy (Hank) Greers and Pamela Rayney McCormick; nephews, Blake (Sommer) Frazier and Joel Frazier; nieces, Elizabeth (Joseph) Tharp, Amanda Long, and Karha (Eric) Rosson; and many grandchildren. Norma had many hobbies including painting, playing cards and dominos, traveling, and bird watching. She was a member of the St. Aloysius Church in Shandon, OH. During her free time, she loved to spend time with her family and attend family gatherings. She will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834. Officiating will be Pastor James Blue. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 9 to 10 am at the funeral home. Please join Norma's family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
