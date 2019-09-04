|
ROSEBERRY, Norma I. "Pansy" Age 75, passed on peacefully with her husband and children by her side on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 after a long 4 year battle. She was a fighter till the end. Norma was a lifelong United Methodist Church Member. She is survived by her husband, James; 6 children, 10 grandkids, 1 grandchild-to-be, and favorite dog, Jack. Viewing will be 10am on Thursday, September 5th at Church of the Cross United Methodist Church, 3121 Wilmington Pk, Kettering. Service following at 11am. Final resting place Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Church. Thank you to the staff at Kettering Hospital especially the 5th floor staff and all her doctors. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019