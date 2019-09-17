|
TULLY, Norma Irene Age 98 of Germantown passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Miamisburg, Ohio on July 16, 1921 to her parents, Glenn & Ida (Bowser) Garber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Tully, Sr.; an infant daughter; brother, George Garber; sister, Jean Gerrard; son-in-law, Bruce Bowser; and granddaughter Shelley Bowser. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Joyce (Mike) Snyder, and Barbara (John) Gilbert; 3 sons, Tom Jr. (Susan), Don (Connie), and Larry (Patty); 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren with one on the way; 1 great-great grandson; sister, Joan Herman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma loved her farm life and was an excellent gardener, cook and baker. She prepared wonderful family meals for many years. Norma was known for her angel food cakes, apple pies, and her grandchildren's favorite spice cookies. She was active in her church all of her life and loved Christian music and singing. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September, 18, 2019 at Eversole Cemetery with Pastor Tom Clark Officiating. Please arrive at cemetery no earlier than 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Lebanon Church of the Nazarene where Norma was a member. Envelopes will be provided at the cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019