WERNER, Norma Age 81, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday morning, August 12, 2019, at Symphony of Centerville after a 9 year battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Kirschner. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Dena; daughter, Kristin; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Didra Kirschner; six granddaughters, Caitlin, Allie, Alyssa, Kali (Eric) Nelson, Riley and McKenna; two great grandchildren, Max and Avery. Norma graduated from the Akron General Hospital (AGH) School of Nursing in 1958. She was employed at AGH for two years before moving to Dayton and became employed at Miami Valley Hospital. She became a stay-at-home Mom for 15 years before pursuing her BSN at Wright State University. Norma graduated Summa Cum Laude and then pursued her Masters Degree at the University of Dayton. She served as Utilization Review Nurse and Home Care Coordinator at Dayton Children's Hospital before accepting a nursing position in the Kettering School System, from which she retired in 1999. She and her husband loved hiking and had a quest to hike in every National Park in the U.S. They did not miss very many. After retirement, Norma volunteered in the Beavercreek Schools, the Church of the Ascension School and Miami Valley Hospital. She loved her book club, her bridge club , the Cincinnati Reds, spending time with the grandchildren and going on cruises. She will leave a big void in a lot of lives. Friends may visit and express condolences or share memories on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at The Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive with Father Ed Pratt as the celebrant. Final resting place will be in Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron, OH. Remembrances in her honor can be sent to the National Park Service or other . Condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019