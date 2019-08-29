|
WHITE (Pummill), Norma M. Age 88 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at . She was born April 17, 1931 in Centerville, Ohio to the late Ward and Minnie Pummill. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert White; brothers, Bud, Warren and Paul and infant grandson, Adam. Norma is survived by her children, Hal White, Gary (Susan) White and Vicki (Joe) Wynne; grandchildren, Chad (Jenn) Mellon, Joshua (Karen) White, Eric White, Joel (Pam) Wynne, Brienna White, Klare (Jason) Kanawyer; great grandchildren, Adela, Lucia, Logan, Lucas, Seth, Jacob, Matthew, Charlotte and Maizee; sister, Vivian Planck as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00-3:00 pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, KETTERING. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:00pm and be officiated by Pastor Randy Snyder. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420 or because of her love for the Lord, give the gift of a smile or kind word to someone; it's what she gave us and it can bring joy to someone's day. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Norma's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019