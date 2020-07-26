1/
BARTLEY, Norman Ray Norman Ray Bartley went to be with his Lord on July 16, 2020. Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on May 22, 1934, Norman spent his childhood in and around Valencia, Pennsylvania, with his father, master mechanic George Bartley and his mother, homemaker Eva Bartley. Norman married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Marlyn Kisner of Wexford, Pennsylvania, on August 21, 1954. After graduating from the General Motors Institute the following year with a degree in mechanical engineering, the couple moved to Warren, Ohio, where Norman began a long career with Packard Electric that included stints in South Bend, Indiana, and Birmingham, Michigan. In 1972, he was promoted to a position at Delco Moraine in Dayton where he served in a number of executive roles in sales, marketing, and strategic planning, before retiring from General Motors in 1992. Outside of work, Norman found great joy in his family. He was a superb woodworker whose creations are treasured by his children and grandchildren. Norman and Nancy loved golf and in particular enjoyed the opportunity to play the course at the Augusta National Golf Club. Leisure travel took them to all 50 states and 26 countries, including a six-week stay in Egypt as part of the International Executive Service Corps. Norman was an enthusiastic member of the "Job Jars" volunteers at Centerville United Methodist Church where he applied his engineering skills to multiple projects. Norman is survived by his wife Nancy, who resides at Bethany Village in Centerville; sister, Lora Jane Bair; children, George B. Bartley, Karen A. Bartley, Kathryn E. Bassett, Gregory R. Bartley, and four in-laws; seven grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. An in-person memorial service will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations go to Restoration Church (Centerville United Methodist Church).

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
