BUSCHUR, Norman H. Age 86 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Aloys and Emma Buschur, son Raymond, daughter Teresa, sister Lil Hendrick, and brothers Bob, Harry, John, Joe, Louis and George. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Ann, son Doug (Karon), daughter Janet Ellison, grandchildren Mark S. (Heather), Lisa, Melinda, Keith (Ali), Emma (Tyler), Laura and Daniel, great-grandchildren Chelsea (Andrew), Alex (Tabi), Aiden, Jaylyn, Allie, Isabella, Hayden and Blakely, brother Donald (Shirley), and several nieces and nephews. Norman had been the head custodian at Stebbins High School and worked briefly at St. Anthony Catholic Church where he had been a member. A prayer service will be held at 9:15 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton- Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10am at St Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St. Fr. Tom Shears celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5pm 8pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the funeral home. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019
