CASHDOLLAR, Norman Age 87 of Centerville passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Norman was born on April 26, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio the second son of Eddie and Jeanne Cashdollar. Norm graduated in 1950 from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, Ohio. He served as a Sergeant in the Air Force and was a Korean Conflict Veteran. On April 11, 1953 he was united in marriage to Rosemary (Wanamaker) and together they had three children. During his working career Norm was employed by Frigidaire where he served a four-year apprenticeship in Equipment Repair and NCR where he was an Electrical Engineer specializing in micro-electronics integrated circuits. He retired from NCR after 32 years as Manager, Photomask Tooling at the microelectronics plants before joining DuPont Photomasks in Kokomo, Indiana. Later Norm earned his real estate license becoming an Agent with Executive Relators in Dayton. Norman enjoyed his winters in Venice Florida, woodworking, sailing, amateur radio, travelling to Europe, playing golf and being with his many friends and family. Norman is survived by his brother Jack; son Mark (Susan) Cashdollar; daughter Susan (John) Moore; and son Ronn (Niki) Cashdollar. By his six grandchildren, Michael Moore, Meghan Moore, Ryan (Crystal) Cashdollar, Christa (Ian) Sugerman, Nicholas Cashdollar and Catherine Cashdollar; and four great grandchildren Lauren Cashdollar, Johnpaul Moore, Connor Cashdollar and Walker Cashdollar. Norman was proceeded in death by his parents and his wife, of 59 years, Rosemary. A Memorial Service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio 45459 on Tuesday, April 2nd. The family will receive friends from 9:30 11:00 am followed by a short service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the . Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019