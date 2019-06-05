HARSHBARGER, Norman Died peacefully on June 1, 2019 with family around him. Preceded in death by his parents, Gladys (Wagner) and Robert Harshbarger, brother, Ralph Harshbarger, and wife of 61 years, Patricia (Harris) Harshbarger. Norman was born in Troy, Ohio, 1929. Graduated from Troy High School in 1947. He leaves 2 sons: Douglas, Cincinnati, Ohio and Nicholas (Dawn), Mooresville, NC and 4 daughters: Teresa (Tom) Gentry, Palm Harbor, FL, Mary (Dick) Gevat, Frisco, TX, Susan (Randy) Binder, West Carrollton, OH, and Kathy (Tony) Riccardi, Brighton, MI. He had 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Norman retired from Cox Enterprises after 38 years of service. He was the Circulation Manager for the Journal Herald and Credit Manager for the Dayton Daily News. Throughout Norman's life he was active with many community services in both Dayton, Ohio and Englewood, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to , and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Greater Miami Valley. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5-8pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12pm at St. Albert the Great, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. Norman will be laid to rest next to his wife at Calvary Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary