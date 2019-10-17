Home

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
1809 W. Schantz Avenue
Norman HECHT Obituary
HECHT, Norman Louis Age 81 of Oakwood, died Friday, October 12, 2019. Norman is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith, his children, Michael (Christine), David (Margret) and Ellen, granddaughters, Sarah, Rebecca and Madison, and his sister Barbara. Norman received his doctorate from Alfred University and spent a lifetime working in diverse areas including ceramics, energy conservation and resource recovery. He published many articles and books related to his research. Norman retired as a Professor Emeritus at UD and continued to teach and mentor graduate students. He watched over his children and grandchildren and surrounded himself with lifelong friends. He will be missed. Funeral service will be held Friday 10:00 AM graveside at Riverview Cemetery 1809 W. Schantz Avenue. Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Foodbank Dayton. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
