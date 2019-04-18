|
JOHNS, II, Norman Lester Age 60, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Dayton. Norman was born November 6, 1958 to Jillynn (Morgan) Johns and Norman Lester Johns. Norman is survived by; sons Dakota Johns and Logan Johns; father Norman Lester Johns; sister Michelle Parson and brother Chris Johns. Norman was preceded in death by his mother, Jillynn Johns. A Graveside Service will 10:15am on April 25, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery will full military honors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Johns family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 18, 2019