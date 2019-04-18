Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman JOHNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman JOHNS II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman JOHNS II Obituary
JOHNS, II, Norman Lester Age 60, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Dayton. Norman was born November 6, 1958 to Jillynn (Morgan) Johns and Norman Lester Johns. Norman is survived by; sons Dakota Johns and Logan Johns; father Norman Lester Johns; sister Michelle Parson and brother Chris Johns. Norman was preceded in death by his mother, Jillynn Johns. A Graveside Service will 10:15am on April 25, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery will full military honors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Johns family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now