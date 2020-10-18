1/1
NORMAN JORDAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JORDAN, Norman Jeffrey Norman Jeffrey Jordan departed this earthly world on Friday October 9th 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Lester Jordan Sr. and Lucielle Jordan. He is survived by his siblings Lester Jordan Jr., Daisy Gee, Sid Jordan, Larry Jordan, Ernest Jordan and their spouses; children LaVenus Jordan, Xadean Ahmasi, Syretta James, Quincei Clark and their spouses; bonus children Shaunte Schoolfield, Ian Sheffield, Starr Hutton; grandchildren RaSheia, Jalen, Zakhari, Tasia, Sanai, Breana, Amir, Tiana, Audriana, Terence, Aiyana; and a host of other relatives and bonus family. Norman relocated to the Washington DC area from Springfield, Ohio, as a young adult and returned to the area in his later years. Norman was an army veteran and a 30 plus year retired postal service employee. As a retiree Norman enjoyed, fishing, social events, and working with veterans. "He never met a stranger" and "He was the wave" is how he's been affectionately described by his friends and family and why he'll be sorely missed. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, November 28th, 4 pm at "The L" 1530 S Yellow Springs St., Springfield, OH 45506 Arrangements are being handled by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society reference email simplebrown96@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved