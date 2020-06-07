Norman KOZEN
KOZEN, Norman Age 79, of Englewood, passed away on April 27, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1941, to the late Hilda Bertha (Rosichan) and Lewis W. Kozen in Dayton, Ohio. He worked for over 15 years as a greeter at Walmart. Norman honorably served in the U.S. Army. Norman is survived by his brother, Martin Kozen; nephew & spouse, Phillip & Jennifer Kozen; niece, Sheri Boone, along with other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marcia Howe. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Human Society of Greater Dayton (1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417) in Norman's honor. Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood, Ohio, will be handling his arrangements. Inurnment will be held privately by the family at the Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
