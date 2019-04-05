Home

LINZE, Norman E. Age 73 of Union, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Norman retired from Navistar with more than 45 years of service. He was a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. Norman enjoyed hunting, playing euchre and riding his Gold Wing motorcycle. He is survived by his wife: Carmalee (Kleier) Linze, sons: Thomas (Brian Smith) Linze of New Paris, David Linze of Brookville, David Linze of Vandalia, step-sons: Larry (Melinda) Vukovic Jr. of PA, Patrick Vukovic of Union, grandchildren: Myah and Maddie, sisters: Joyce Manuel of IL, Deloris Jacobs of SC, brothers: George "Bud" (Kay) Linze of OK, Jim (Cel) Linze of AR, Gary (Rose) Linze of IL, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his special dogs: Coco and Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Kathryn Linze, son: Jeff Linze, sister: Ann Logue and brothers: Carl and Richard Linze. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will also receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the McGuires and Davies Funeral Home ( 1007 North G Street, Monmouth, IL). A Graveside Service will also be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Warren County Memorial Park Cemetery (1325 N 11th St, Monmouth, IL). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019
